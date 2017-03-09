BBB discusses potential scams directed at new immigrants

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Coming to the United States to work, study and become a naturalized American citizen is a dream for many immigrants. Unfortunately, scammers use this hopefulness to scam new immigrants into taking “shortcuts.” In a recent reported scam, an IRS scammer threatened to report a new immigrant to the Department of Homeland Security if the person did not pay.

There are several variations of these scams. Scams can include asking to pay for government forms, which are free, websites set up to look like government sites, keeping important documents until you pay to get them back or asking you to wire money.

Bill Smith from the Better Business Bureau discusses the latest scams and schemes against new immigrants in the United States.

