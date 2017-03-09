× Billikens Blow Big Lead, Fall to George Washington to end Season

The Saint Louis University Billikens men’s basketball team built a 27-13 lead, only to see it evaporate in the second half. George Washington came back to beat the Billikens 53-46 and knock SLU out of the Atlantic 10 post season tournament. George Washington outscored SLU 40-19 down the stretch to get the come back victory. The Bills were paced by Jalen Johnson’s 16 points while Mike Crawford added 15. The loss ends SLU’s first season under new head coach Travis Ford. Saint Louis finishes with a 12-21 record.