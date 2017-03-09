Cabaret takes the stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis welcomes another Broadway show to its stage. Cabaret will take the stage from Tuesday, March 7 to Sunday, March 19.

Taking place in pre-World War II, the musical tells the story of an American writer and the performers at the Kit Kat Klub, a night club in Berlin. The show follows their lives as they attempt to use Berlin nightlife as a way to escape from the dangerous times that shortly follow in the uncertainty of World War II.

Cabaret’s Benjamin Eakeley joins us for more on what we can expect from the Tony Award winning production.

Cabaret

Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tuesday, March 7 to Sunday March 19