IMPERIAL SAND DUNES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: A digger removes sand drifts from the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence on September 28, 2016 in the Imperial Sand Dunes recreation center, California. Without daily removal of the sand, the dunes would cover the fence and undocumented immigrants and smugglers could simply walk over it. The border stretches almost 2,000 miles between Mexico and the United States. Border security and immigration issues have become major issues in the U.S. Presidential campaign. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Con artists prey on immigrants fearing a Trump crackdown
NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities say con artists are exploiting immigrants’ fears of deportation by posing as federal agents and demanding they pay up or else.
An immigrant in New York City, for example, got a call from someone who told him he was in the U.S. illegally and would have to hand over $1,550 to stay.
People in the U.S. without permission are seen as easy targets for such scams because they are reluctant to go to the police.
As a result, authorities have found it difficult to investigate such schemes or determine how common they are.
The New York attorney general’s office says immigrants should know this: A real agent from ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, will never ask for money.