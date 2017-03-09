Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY…March 10, 2017

Colder weather takes control on Friday…as a large arctic bubble of high pressure takes over…quiet Friday and into Friday evening…the high Friday 43 degrees and down to 28 degrees Friday night. Under cutting that dome of cold will be a southern impulse of moisture…that drops from the northwest and swings to the southeast…cold enough for mainly snow…some sleet and cold rain at times…but looks limited…the high Saturday 34 degrees!!! Looking like 1 maybe 2 inches of wet snow on the grass…slushy on the roads…there may be a few spots of 3…but thinking that is limited…but consider ground temps will be warm and the snow rate will be light…but it is a shock to the system…The other huge feature will be a HARD FREEZE late Saturday night as temps fall well into the 20’s…22 degrees… this is a major concern for the flowering trees. Partly sunny and chilly to cold on Sunday…then a little more snow Monday…opening the door to even colder weather Tuesday and Wednesday…hello winter!