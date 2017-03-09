Family holds vigil for 11-year-old killed in hit ‘n run a year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KTVI) - A year later and still no suspects or arrests in the case of a hit and run crash that killed an East St. Louis boy.

It happened March 9, 2016 on 37th and State Streets.

Police said 11-year-old Maurice Richards was trying to cross the street when he was hit. The driver never stopped.

Richards’ family and friends held a vigil a year later marking the tragic accident that cut the young boy’s life short.

Wearing commemorative t-shirts and sobbing, Richards’ mother, close friends and siblings hugged and consoled one another Thursday night. The family released blue and silver colored balloons while a picture lay posted on a placard tied with ribbons.

During the emotional vigil, Erica Richards pleaded with the person who took her son away to come forward.

"Whomever it is, or if you know who it is, please just come forward and say something, please," she said.

Maurice's two older sisters reminisced about the time they spent together with their brother.

"Every time on New Year's Eve we would just go in my room and just listen to music until it was time to count down," said Schiraee Richards. “I don’t understand how someone could just do him like that.”

"It doesn't seem real,” said Shapelle Richards. “You never think that something like that would happen."

Christian Williams said he's angry at the person who took away his closest friend and still hasn’t come forward.

"That's just disrespectful,” said Williams. “Man, I miss you and if you can ever come back I wish you would do right now."

East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said the department has continued to look at some leads but none have panned out.

Hubbard said he is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers.