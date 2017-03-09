× Former Illinois prosecutor takes witness stand, denies he killed wife

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A former Illinois prosecutor charged in the 2006 death of his first wife is denying he killed the woman.

Former Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Curtis Lovelace took the witness stand Thursday in his retrial on murder charges. Under questioning by his lawyer he denied he killed Cory Lovelace.

Curtis Lovelace’s first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. On Thursday he discussed his relationship with his wife. He said their marriage wasn’t a perfect one. He noted alcohol was a part of their lives, adding she also suffered with bulimia.

Lovelace’s defense team claim Cory Lovelace died of natural causes tied to liver disease

Lovelace said his wife was alive the morning he took his children to school. He said when he got back and looked into their bedroom, he saw his wife on the bed and saw something “wasn’t right.”