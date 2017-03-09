× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Thursday, March 9, 2017

Fox 2 had a special playoff edition of the Prep Zone on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in Columbia, MO for the Missouri Class 3 state semi -final basketball games.

On the boy's side, Whitfield beat Hogan Prep 79-70, While Northwest Academy Transportation & Law won 79-72 over Mountain Grove. Whitfield and Northwest will play Saturday at 2:40 PM to decide the Class 3 State Championship.

On the girl's side, Whitfield was a 53-41 winner over Trenton. The Lutheran North girls lost to undefeated Strafford 80-47. The Whitfield girls will play Strafford on Saturday at 4:30 PM for the Girls Class 3 title.