Health expert discusses prevention and early detection of kidney disease

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In the United States, one in three adults are at risk of developing kidney disease. This disease is hard to diagnosis since it projects very little symptoms until the it has become severe. Therefore, it is important to see your doctor early and know the best ways to prevent kidney disease.

March 9 is World Kidney Day and is a good day to learn about the prevention kidney disease.

One thing about kidney disease is that it is linked to obesity. Some ways to prevent the development of kidney disease, particularly linked with obesity is maintain a proper diet and exercise, keep a body mass index between 18 to 24, manage your blood pressure, reduce sugars in your diet and avoid excessive alcohol intake.

Washington University nephrologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Dr. Andrew Malone joins us for more on prevention and early detection of kidney disease.