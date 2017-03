(KTVI) – A 24-year-old man from Lincoln County is charged with statutory rape and sodomy of a child. Derick Fitzsimmons is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 14 several times over a one year period.

He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $350,000 cash only bond.

If he’s released on bond, Fitzsimmons must remain on house arrest with a gps monitoring device and have no contact with the victim.