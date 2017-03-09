× Michigan Slams Illinois, 75-55, Ends Illini’s Big Ten Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines one day removed from an accident on a Detroit Airport runway, demolished the Illini 75-55 wearing practice uniforms and borrowed tennis shoes. Michigan’s uniforms and equipment were not allowed off the plane involved in the Wednesday accident in Detroit. So when the Wolverines arrived in Washington D.C. for the Big Ten Tournament, they used what they could get their hands on to dress out their team. It worked, Michigan ran out to a 31-11 lead and never looked back. Sixth year senior Tracey Abrams led the Illini with 23 points, but he was the lone bright spot fror Illinois (18-14). Michigan advances to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. They will play top seed Purdue. The Illini will now wait for a big to the NIT post season tournament. Their NCAA Tournament hopes are gone.