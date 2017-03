Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Get ready to pay more for your power. The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a revenue increase for Ameren Missouri by $92 million.

The utility says it needs the increased revenue because of new capital investments, transmission and distribution projects, as well as higher operating costs.

The average customer's monthly bill will increase by about $3.70.

The rate hike will take effect on April 1st.