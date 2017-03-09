New Zealand city offering 100 free flights for job interviews

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – Have you ever wanted to take a trip to New Zealand? Now’s your chance to get a free flight.

The city of Wellington calls itself the tech and innovation capital of the south Pacific. That’s why city officials are giving 100 people free flights and accommodations for four days. But you’ll have to commit to pre-arranged job interviews with tech companies in the area.

The city is looking to fill roles in software development, as well as hiring new digital producers and creative directors. The four-day trip takes place from May 8 through the 11th.