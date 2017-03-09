Re-purpose your outdated electronics, saves money and environment

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – When many Americans update their phones, i-Pods and cameras, many throw them in the trash or put them in drawers and do not think about them again. But, tossing electronics in the trash in a waste of money and is bad for the environment. Some places will offer you money for your old electronics, but the question to ask, is it worth it?

There are ways that you can re-purpose your old electronics without throwing them away or reselling. Some ways include turning them into an alarm clock, a home security camera, a music controller or a media library.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technology joins us for more on how you can re-purpose your old electronics.

