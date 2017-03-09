Schlafly’s Stout and Oyster Festival set for March 10 and 11

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Schlafly’s largest beer and food festival is back, Schlafly’s Stout and Oyster Festival. The festival will include over 70 thousand oysters and 25 shuckers from both the east and the west, serving oysters any way you want them.

Guests will be able to try 15 different stouts including the limited stouts, listen to live music and witness the Shuck Showdown on Saturday evening.

Also, if you do not wish to wait in the lines, Schlafly is offering a new option called ‘The Pearl Pass.” With this pass, you can skip the lines and receive unlimited oysters and beer for $150.

Schlafly Ambassador Brewer Stephen Hall and oyster shuckers Rawle Jeffers and Thurman Bryant join us for more on this weekend’s stout and oyster festival.

Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street

Downtown St. Louis

Friday, March 10 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, March 11 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)