Monster Energy AMA Supercross is racing into the Edward Jones Dome Saturday, April 1st and if you are a fan, you’re not going to want to miss this!

Monster Energy Supercross is a spectacle that stands alone in the world of motorsports. On Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m., The Dome at America’s Center will be turned into a modern-day coliseum where the most talented and fearless athletes on the planet do battle in a grueling pursuit of the most coveted title in the sport.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, March 9th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!