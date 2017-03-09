St. Louis forecast has spring-like weather turning to winter this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Get ready for fast changes in the weather! Springtime Thursday with highs in the 70's. Look for some rain tonight, then colder air filters in Friday. Snow is still on track for Saturday.

The sunshine should give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A fast round of showers and thunder showers should move in this evening. Any severe weather will be well to our south on the border between Missouri and Arkansas.

This system opens the door to colder weather and a return to winter. High temperatures should reach the 40's on Friday. They will be in the upper 20's Friday night.

Saturday still on track for snow, cold rain and a little sleet. The precipitation should start in the early morning and end Saturday evening.

There could be 1" - 2" of accumulation across the St. Louis area. The snow will probably be mainly on the grass and slush on the roads. Roads will be slick at times.

There is a dangerous dip to 22 degrees Saturday night and Sunday morning. The hard freeze is bad news for the blooming trees.

Hello winter. A cold Sunday turns to a light mix of rain and snow on Monday.