St. Louis Home & Garden Show at America’s Center this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It might be snowy and cold outside this weekend, but it’s all about spring and summer inside at the annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show , which runs through Sunday.

Nearly 400 exhibitors in more than 1,400 booths are filling out America’s Center downtown with everything you could need or want for your home and garden spread across 380,000 square-feet of the convention center.

The show is basically broken up into seven different areas, from pools and spas, to kitchen and baths, to elaborate outdoor living spaces.

The show manager, Tammy Ridgley, expects more people will come out with this weekend's winter weather.

“You don’t want to be outside, but we’re outside inside for you. So come down, you know you’re going to have a lot of fun here. You know, looking at flowers and things, getting ideas ready for your yard. So if the weather’s not great but it will be beautiful inside,” said Ridgley.

This is the 40th anniversary for the show.

Admission is $10 for adults; kids 6 to 12 years of are $4 and kids 5 and under get in for free.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.