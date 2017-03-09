× State Rep. Bruce Franks to run for mayor as write-in candidate

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Dissatisfied with the results of Tuesday’s St. Louis mayoral primary, Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks (D-St. Louis) plans to launch a write-in campaign to get himself on the April 4 ballot, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Franks, a newcomer who first won political office last September, hopes to join Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, the Democratic primary winner, and Republican primary winner Andrew Jones. Libertarian Robb Cunningham, Johnathan McFarland of the Green Party, and independent candidate Rev. Larry Rice round out the rest of the ballot.

Krewson beat out St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, and Alderman Antonio French.

Since the city has a near 70-year history of electing Democratic mayors, Krewson was expected to coast to victory in the April 4 general election.

Franks said he wanted Tishaura Jones to be a write-in candidate, but state law prohibits individuals who run in primaries from appearing on general election ballots as write-ins.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Franks sent a tweet posing a simple question: has St. Louis elected a write-in candidate as mayor?

Have we ever elected a write in mayor? — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) March 9, 2017

Franks has until March 24 to obtain the necessary signatures, sign a declaration of intent, and deliver them to the Board of Election Commissioners to appear on the ballot.