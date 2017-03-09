STL Moms – Health benefits of taking meat out of meals

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – March is National Nutrition Month and the theme for this year’s campaign is “Put Your Best Fork Forward.” Part of this plan is by eating less meat, but still maintaining your protein levels.

Some benefits to eating more plant-based are weight loss and prevention of chronic diseases such as heart disease. Another way to combat this style of eating is to further build up from the vegetarian meals you may already be eating such as eggs, bean burritos and burgers.

Jen McDaniel, a registered dietitian from the Academy of Nutrition and dietetics, joins us for more on taking the meat out of your meals, without losing the protein.

For more information, visit www.stlmoms.com.