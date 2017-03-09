Three additional tornadoes touched down near St. Louis Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The US National Weather Service in Saint Louis Missouri continues the hard work of surveying the damage from the severe weather events of Monday night. They confirmed three more tornadoes Wednesday.

Survey crews also uncovered additional tornado tracks associated with the same cell that produced the EF1 tornado in Wentzville Tuesday night. They followed the well defined meso-vortex signature that was seen on radar back to near Hermann…and a nearly solid track of damage exists from just north of Hermann up to the south side of Warrenton, MO.

Here are the basics:

NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR March 7 2017

Sawyerville – Benld Tornado

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 105 mph

Path length /Statute/: 13 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 1

Dittmer, Missouri Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Path length /Statute/: 2.6 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 80 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Hillsboro, Missouri Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Path length /Statute/: 1.2 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0