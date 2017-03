Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis voters will decide next month whether to abolish the Recorder of Deeds office to pay for body cameras for police officers.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, attorneys for current Recorder of Deeds, Sharon Carpenter, withdrew a lawsuit challenging the initiative.

The proposal would merge her office with the Assessor's Office.

The state supreme court recently ruled ballot proposals cannot be challenged before the election.