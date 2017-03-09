Woman, 9 months pregnant, kicked in stomach on New York City train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A man kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach twice on a crowded New York City subway train Thursday morning, police sources told WPIX.

Michael Lee, a 40-year-old Staten Island resident, and the woman were both riding a northbound No. 4 train around 8:30 a.m. when the dispute started, police sources said. Lee allegedly bumped into the woman, who is 9 months pregnant, and the two argued.

Just witnessed a man kick a 9 mo pregnant woman in the stomach on the 4 train at Bowling Green @MTA Police + @NYPD was no where to be found. — ᴊᴀɴɪᴄᴇ ʟᴇɪ ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ (@xisweetz) March 9, 2017

The pregnant woman pushed Lee and he fell to the floor of the train, police sources said. He got up and allegedly kicked the 28-year-old woman twice in the stomach. The train was stopped at the Bowling Green station in lower Manhattan.

Police took Lee into custody, officials said. Charges against the man are pending.

The woman was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Her condition was not known.