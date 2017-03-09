Zoo updates livestream video of giraffe birth, ‘All in due time’

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Upstate New York zoo keepers have another update for the world. Millions are watching April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park through a YouTube livestream. She is expecting a calf at the zoo. They say that, “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

The zoo has been streaming a view of the giraffe’s pen since February. The video went viral on the 22nd when someone labeled it, “sexually explicit.” The stream was briefly banned before public outcry had it reinstated. The viral “Giraffe Watch” continues into the 2nd week.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday:

“April kept my eyes on the screen most the night and this morning; but we start the day without a new calf on the ground. All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.

Strong winds and dropping temperatures may keep our giraffes inside today and the next stretch of days. Seems winter is refusing to let go of Upstate NY. Once conditions are safe again, the giraffes will have yard access. During indoor stints you may observe extra keeper bonding time, enrichment, and training sessions.

A wee little hedgehog baby – or “hoglet” – was welcomed by a new mom yesterday in our education department animal line-up. Pictures to follow once safe for new mom and baby.

A quick congrats on the giraffe mask wearing mom; and her new son! April doesn’t appreciate the extra pressure, but she will get over it! Congrats to you Erin and your family!”

The Zoo posted this update Thursday night:

“We are experiencing severe winds this evening which resulted in the feed going offline earlier. This photo was captured by our vet while onsite doing his check and the feed was offline; which we have dubbed “Is this thing on?”

April is same as reported this morning — belly changes are obvious from week prior comparisons. Allysa, our zoologist, and lead giraffe keeper was able to get hands on with April and make “contact” with baby once again this evening (and morning). Be patient world — I think we are all being taught a lesson here!

The giraffes both enjoyed time out in their yards today – though April preferred to once again linger in her doorway.

We ask that our viewers of the updates please share them each time, to spread the word of accurate and real time updates, and also information that the average “fan” doesn’t see and still perhaps thinks the giraffes never go outside or that they are never fed. Knowledge is power — so lets show our power!

Thank you for your continued support!

www.Aprilthegiraffe.com remains your source for all things April & Animal Adventure.

Good night world!”