Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 20, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 10, 2017.

Segment One featured highlights of the Illinois Class 1A semi-final basketball game won by Okawville. We also talked about Edwardsville's Sectional Championship win over Danville in Class 4A boys basketball. Fox 2 Sports anchors Charlie Marlow and Zac Choate also previewed all of tomorrow's high school basketball playoff games in Classes 3, 4 and 5.

Segment Two featured a live interview with St. Mary's High School head basketball coach Kelvin Lee. His Dragons were eliminated this past Tuesday in an overtime thriller playoff game with Vashon. St. Mary's finished the season 25-4 with a young team. They will return all five starters next season.