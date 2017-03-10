× Chicago woman held in lieu of $1 million bond in man’s death

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago woman has been ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond for forcing her boyfriend to drink bleach during an altercation, leading to his death.

During a Thursday bond hearing, prosecutors said Yasmine Elder got into an argument Monday with Darius Ellis while they were sitting in a van. The argument became physical, during which Elder got the upper hand.

Authorities say Elder grabbed Ellis’ hair, pinned him down with her knees and poured the bleach on his face. Ellis ingested some of liquid, which the Cook County medical examiner says caused his death.

Elder was arrested at her home. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Elder’s attorney said she is single and has previously worked in sanitation at a bakery.