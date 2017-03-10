Comedian Drew Lynch comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – There is the saying, “One man’s misfortune, is another man’s opportunity.” For Drew Lynch, he took his misfortune from a softball accident and turned it into an up-and-coming career.

After a bad hop in a pick-up softball game that hit him in the throat, Lynch started stuttering. Now, he has established himself as an actor and comedian after taking second on America’s Got Talent and is headlining his own comedy show, “Did I stutter?” a stand-up special.

Actor and comedian Drew Lynch joins us to share more on his story as well as his upcoming feature at the Helium Comedy Club at the Galleria this weekend.

For more information, visit www.drewlynch.com or www.st-louis.heliumcomedy.com.