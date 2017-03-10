Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…March 11-12, 2017

Its the winter shock this weekend…goodbye Spring…a small impulse of light snow is in play on Saturday…this will fight alot of dry air…but we will squeeze out some snow…thinking about 1 inch on the grass…roads will be okay…any snow ending in the evening on Saturday. Snow is not the big deal…the cold is the big deal…a HARD FREEZE late Saturday night as temps fall well into the 20’s…22 degrees… this is a major concern for the flowering trees. Partly sunny and chilly to cold on Sunday…then a little more snow late Sunday night…mixing with rain getting into Monday…cold weather in play into Thursday morning…another batch of rain and snow Wednesday night into early Thursday…hello winter!