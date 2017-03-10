× Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty in wife’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A former assistant state’s attorney and University of Illinois football captain Curtis Lovelace has been acquitted in his second murder trial for the Valentine’s Day 2006 death of his first wife.

The jury delivered its verdict a little over two hours after closing arguments. Lovelace and members of his family burst into tears after the verdict was read.

Lovelace was arrested in 2014 on charges he used a pillow to suffocate 38-year-old Cory Lovelace. Lovelace claimed he discovered his wife dead after he dropped their children off at school. His first trial on the murder charge ended with a deadlocked jury.

Lovelace’s defense team claimed Cory Lovelace died of natural causes tied to liver disease.

Lovelace’s second trial was moved from Adams County, Illinois, to Sangamon County on a change of venue request.