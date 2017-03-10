× Missouri man convicted of role in teen’s water park death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A jury in Missouri’s Jackson County has convicted a 20-year-old man for his role in the 2015 death of an eighth-grade student at a water park.

The Kansas City Star reports jurors on Thursday convicted Isaac M. Carter of Kansas City of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Authorities say 14-year-old Alexis Kane was beaten and shot to death at the Bay Water Park. Friends told police she was killed after meeting someone she had been communicating with on Facebook.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Dominic McDaniel, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He awaits sentencing.

Court records show that a third man, 19-year-old Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, was charged with Carter and McDaniel with first-degree murder but now faces only a charge of vehicle tampering.