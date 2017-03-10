MoDOT prepping roads for weekend winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – With snow in the forecast, the Missouri Department of Transportation has already taken a proactive approach to getting ready for the predicted snowfall.

Even though the forecast indicates we won't get a lot of snow, MoDOT is not taking any chances.

Their trucks hit the roads at 9 a.m. Friday to begin pre-treating the roads with salt brine. Road crews finished their pre-treating duties around 3 p.m.

According to MoDOT spokeswoman Shaunda White, based on the projected forecast, the next crews will begin arriving in the overnight hours.

With the snow predicted to start in the early morning hours, White said crews will arrive at 2 a.m. By 7 a.m., they will be fully staffed, meaning they will have 200 trucks on the road.

The warmer road temperatures make it much easy to prep for the storm.

As always, MoDOT is asking for the public’s help by being mindful of the salt brine trucks.