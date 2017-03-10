× Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song ‘No Frauds’

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma’s harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Minaj addressed Ma on “No Frauds,” released Friday. She raps about Ma’s six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales. Minaj also says Jay Z didn’t clear his rap verse for Ma’s album, and mentions Ma’s son and husband, rapper Papoose.

It comes two weeks after Ma released “Shether,” a blistering track where she claims Minaj uses ghostwriters and attacks her appearance. Ma released a second diss song, “Another One,” days later.

Minaj wrote Friday on Instagram that “diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here (at) Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”