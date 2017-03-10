Police looking for armed robbers who posed as cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police are looking for two men who impersonated an officer and committed a robbery.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Vista Avenue and Newstead.

The suspects pulled up in a white Chevy Impala with red and blue flashing lights similar to a police car. The men got out of the vehicle, displayed a gun, and robbed a man and woman who were parked and sitting in their own car.

According to police, 90 percent of the time when you’re pulled over, the cars are typically marked.

When the suspects are arrested, they’ll face charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.