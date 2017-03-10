Schlafly’s Stout and Oyster Festival returns to downtown STL

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, Schlafly’s largest food and beer festival is back. Schlafly’s 18th annual Stout and Oyster Festival takes over their downtown tap-room on Locust Street with 70,000 oysters, 26 shuckers, 15 stouts, live music and much more.

Oysters come in a variety of ways such as grilled, fried, raw or Rockefeller and pair nicely with the 15 different stouts offered such as Oatmeal, Coffee, Irish Extra or Oyster Stout.

On top of food and beer, guests can experience the “Shuckerdome,” a clear tent taking over the streets of 21st and Locust, offering a live music to enjoy. After the festival Saturday evening, three shuckers from the East and the West will compete in the Shucker Showdown. In this relay race competition, shuckers will shuck a dozen oysters, slurp them down and then chug a pitcher of stout.

In addition to thousands of oysters and entertainment, Schlafly is offering an all-new skip the line pass called the “Pearl Pass.” With this pass, guests will have access to an indoor, private all-inclusive area for four hours of unlimited oysters and beer. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.

Schlafly’s ambassador brewer Stephen Hale and shuckers Pat Westcott and Kimmie Koczka join us for more information on this weekend’s stout and oyster festival.

For more information, visit www.schlafy.com/stoutandoyster or call 314-241-2337.

Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival

2100 Locust Street

St. Louis, MO 63103

Friday, March 10 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 11 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)