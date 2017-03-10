Selkirk Gallery offers opportunity to own pieces of American Indian history

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, St. Louisans will have the opportunity to own a piece of American Indian history dating back to the 1700s. The Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers Gallery in the Central West End has been transformed to host the Auction of American Indian and Ethnographic Artifacts.

Artifacts vary in size and price, but they range from turquoise necklaces and pipes, birch canoes and canoe shields and commemorates treaties from the Iroquois and Seneca Nations. These treaties are valued between $25,000 to $30,000.

CEO of Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers Jeff Jeffers joins us for more information on this weekend’s American Indian artifact auction.

Auction of American Indian and Ethnographic Artifacts

Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers Gallery in the Central West End (On Mcpherson)

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Doors open at 9 a.m.