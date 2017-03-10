St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off Saturday March 11 in STL

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – No matter the weather, St. Louis is set to kick off St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with the 48th Annual St. Patty’s Day Parade.

Festivities start at the Shamrock Village across from Union Station and will include the Main Stage and various food and beverage booths. The parade will feature more than 130 different floats, bands, cartoon character helium balloons and more than 5000 marchers.

But, the parade is just one of the activities planned. Starting at 9 am, there will also be the 39th Annual Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Run.

Chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee Joe Milligan and Leprechaun Tommy join us for more on this weekend’s St. Patty’s Day celebrations in St. Louis.

For more information, visit www.irishparade.org or www.stpatsrun.com.

48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

39th Annual Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Run

Downtown St. Louis

Saturday March 11

Run starts at 9 a.m.; Parade begins at noon