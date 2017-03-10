STL Moms – Brazen Women

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Brazen embraces the meaning of the word brazen, bold and without apologize, in their work of boosting the confidence of female entrepreneurs as they start their businesses. Founder Jennifer Ehlen believes it makes women stand a little stronger and taller, particularly with the glass ceiling effect on women.

Through peer advising and group mentoring, Brazen strives to ensure women do not feel alone in the process of jump-starting their own business.

Founder and CEO of Brazen Jennifer Ehlen joins us for more on her company and how it helps women pursuing the creation of their own business.

For more information, visit www.stlmoms.com or www.BrazenGlobal.com.