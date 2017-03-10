STL Post-Dispatch music critic discusses upcoming music events

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis is jam-packed with big name and up-and-coming artists, making St. Louis the place to be for music events. From Scottrade Center and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to The Pageant and Ballpark Village, music artists are making the trek to perform in St. Louis.

Ranging from pop artist Ed Sheeran and classics like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and the Indigo Girls, St. Louis is the place to be for music. Two shows canceled from the original St. Louis concert line-up, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey as well as Justin Moore and Lee Brice.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joins us for more on the upcoming music events and artists heading to the St. Louis music scene.