Tickets for ‘State of Emergency’ hip hop mystery concert go on sale

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Rap fans are preparing for the annual State of Emergency concert, touted as the most anticipated event in the Midwest.

Thousands of people lined up at Chaifeitz Arena in the bitter cold to buy tickets for the concert to help stop violence. The first day tickets went on sale, they were sold for only $3.14. The unbelievable price was in honor of 314 Day, a holiday in the world of hip hop.

That's not the only unbelievable thing about the mystery concert, which will feature seven big name artists.

Fans don't know which rappers are going to perform and they won't know until they walk out on stage to perform. If last year's concert is any indication, this year's event is bound to be another huge success.

The State of Emergency Concert is Tuesday night, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Chaifeitz Arena. Tickets are being sold at TicketMaster and the box office at Chaifeitz Arena at regular prices starting at $49.