UM System will end incentives program for administrators

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri System will stop giving performance bonuses to top administrators.

Missouri System President Mun Choi made the announcement Friday after an audit found that top administrators had received $1.2 million in bonuses from an executive incentives program over the last three years. The audit said the bonuses were given without direct approval from the Board of Curators and without clear criteria for performance.

Choi said in a statement that he will explore changes to the program to make it more transparent. But for now, current and future administrators will not receive the bonuses.

Choi also called for a comprehensive review of executive compensation after the audit found that top officials had received inflated car reimbursements totaling more than $400,000 over two years.