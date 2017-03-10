× Watch LIVE – Zoo keepers ‘on edge’ waiting for pregnant giraffe’s ‘launch sequence’



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Thursday. The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park shared this update to Facebook Friday:

“The keeper team was elated this morning to have captured the calf kicking out! Though hard to see in the pictures; baby “waved” hello this early A.M.

April continues to have us all on edge; when will it be – we just don’t know! All physical signs show we are ready for “launch sequence”. So, we continue to patiently wait.

Extreme cold and even snow has moved in; so our pair will remain inside today but enjoy their extra enrichment and attention.

Giraffe Factoid to share with a stranger today:

Giraffes have one of the shortest sleep requirements of any mammal! They sleep 10 minutes to 2 hours a day; comprised of short cat naps.”

This is an update from the Zoo from Thursday:

“To those that question her pregnancy, our motives, and even her care — April has a message for you – and its about 18″ long and purple/blue! Just a fun shot our vet took today while on site!

April continues to progress. Allysa noted some baby kicks were felt this evening during night check. Many viewers have noticed the increased tail raising — which is due to pressure – from what – we don’t know yet!

A cold front is moving in, so the heaters in the Mirabito Giraffe Barn are humming away.

So, we wish you a pleasant evening, or perhaps a good morning – where ever you are watching!”



The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.