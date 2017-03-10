Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends On The Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, 2017

St. Patrick’s Day Run and Parade

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: Downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: Run starts at 9 am, parade starts at Noon

Run: This annual run precedes the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and is one of the largest events of its kind in the St. Louis area. The 5-mile run travels the streets of downtown and midtown St. Louis.

Parade: Starts at 18th and Market streets and proceeds east to Broadway and Market streets. Regularly noted as one of the top in the country, the parade will be comprised of over 120 units, including marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons, and lots of clowns.

In addition, visit the Irish Village at Kiener Plaza for food, fun, and entertainment all day long.

https://irishparade.org/

St. Patrick’s Day Tradition

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: Cottleville, MO

The Run for the Helmet 7k will be at 8:00am ($40) followed by a 2 mile fun run. The race starts near the Fire Station, and loops through Cottleville, finishing at Bemo's for the post-race party. The Parade starts at Noon at Warren Elementary and finishes at Francis Howell Central.

https://www.stpatparade.org/

Guinness Challenge 5K

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: St. Patrick Church, Wentzville, MO

Time: 8:00am Day of Registration: $40.00 5K, $20 Fun Run ($10 kids 12 and under)

The Guinness Challenge invites runners to compete in a 5K race in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, with the optional challenge of chugging a pint of Guinness at the half-way and end of the race. The race route will take participants on a scenic run through Wentzville's Historic Downtown. There will also be a Leprechaun Leap 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30am.

https://racesonline.com/events/wentzville-st-patricks-day-celebration-guinness-challenge

Alton St. Patrick's Festival

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: Downtown, Alton, IL

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm No admission, but your food and drink costs will vary

On St. Patrick's Day (or thereabouts) everyone is Irish. In Alton, bars & restaurants have come together to celebrate with a pub crawl. There will be a shuttle to take patrons around town. Most downtown bars, plus Hopps House at Argosy Casino and Johnson's Corner on State Street are on the tour.

http://www.visitalton.com/feature-stories/detail/166/celebrate-st.-patricks-day-in-alton

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: Scottrade Center, downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets: $49.00-$200.00

Vs. New York Islanders

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2017-04-01/CT

St Charles Boat Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12 Venue: St. Charles Convention Center, I-70 & 5th Street

Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Tickets: $9.00 adults, $5.00 Kids age 6-12 - $1 of each ticket goes to Kids Harbor Child Advocacy Center

This is the premiere show for boating enthusiasts all over the Midwest and certainly in the St Louis market. Here you can find all the information you need on this great show. We will see you at The St Charles Convention Center March 9th - 12th!

http://stcharlesboatshow.weebly.com/

Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival

Date: Saturday, March 11 Venue: Schafly Tap Room, 21st and Locust, midtown St. Louis

Time: 11:00am-Midnight (also Friday night) Admission: Free (pay for food and drink)

More than 70,000 fresh oysters and teams of star shuckers from both coasts on hand. Indulge in several varieties of oysters and pair them with Schlafly stout beers including Oatmeal Stout, Coffee Stout, Nitro Irish Stout, and Extra Irish Stout.

http://schlafly.com/events/calendar/2017/03/10/stout-oyster-festival-2017/

Cabaret

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $25.00-$100.00

As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s Tony Award®-winning production of CABARET.

http://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/cabaret