× 3 dead in St. Charles shooting were father, twin daughters

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) _ Police say three people killed in a shooting in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles were a father and teenage twin daughters. The mother also was shot and is hospitalized in stable condition.

St. Charles Police responded to a luxury condominium complex Friday after receiving a call around 5 p.m. from someone inside the home and reports of gunshots from neighbors.

Deputy Chief David Kintz said Saturday those who died were identifid as Brittany and Tiffany Coffland, both age 16, and 48-year-old Randall R. Coffland. The mother, 46-year-old Anjum Coffland, remains at Delnor Community Hospital.

Kintz says Anjum and Randall Coffland were married but living separately. He says police responded to the home last month for a report of domestic trouble but nothing physical was reported during that incident.

Police are investigating but do not believe there is any danger to the public.

District officials say grief counselors are available at St. Charles East High School.