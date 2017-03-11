3 suspects charged in officer involved shooting in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief calls the latest officer involved shooting an all too familiar scenario.

“Once again we’re here talking about a convicted felon who has the ability to put their hands on a firearm and point it at a police officer,” said Chief Sam Dotson. “Once again we’re talking about an individual that’s been arrested by law enforcement, that’s on probation but is still able to get a firearm and point it at police officer.”

Dotson said the most recent officer involved shooting began with a robbery in the 2000 block of South 9th Street. He said a group of suspects took a cell phone and other items from victims walking along the street. Dotson said the victims were able to track the cell phone location. The cell phone information coupled with a vehicle description led members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s anti-crime unit to an area along Dunn Rd. near I-270 and New Halls Ferry Rd.

Dotson said the suspects got out of their car and into an Infinity later determined to be stolen from St. Louis County. Dotson said 2 suspects, ages 18 and 21, were taken into custody. Dotson said a Taser was used on the third suspect but it did not slow him down.

“That individual who is 24-years-old turned and pointed at police a gun at a police officer,” said Dotson.

Police say the officer shot the suspect in his lower extremities. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Dotson.

The chief said the officer will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is conducted. Dotson the 33-year-old officer has been on the force for approximately 9 years.

The police chief said his officers are lucky they are okay and were able to go home to their families after their shift. Dotson believes hiring more officers and increase police pay are necessary in order to combat the culture of crime his officers are facing.

Since the shooting occurred in St. Louis County, the St. Louis County Police will conduct the investigation into the shooting.

Late Saturday afternoon all 3 suspects were identified and charged:

Daryl Greer, 24, is charged with assault 1st degree, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest for a felony, and possession of a defaced firearm. His bond has been set at $200,000 cash only.

Matthew Smith, 21, was charged with resisting arrest for a felony, and tampering with a vehicle. His bond has been set at $75,000 cash only. Deviaughn Brett, 18, has been charged with tampering with a vehicle, his bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.