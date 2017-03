Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) - The luck of the Irish is scattered throughout the bi-state this weekend, and Belleville is no exception! Belleville's St. Patrick's Day Celebration kicks off Saturday, March 11th with a packed lineup of family fun.

The Lucky Leprechaun 5K starts at 9:00 AM. That's followed by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians Parade at 11:00 AM on Main Street between 3rd Street and Oak. And last but not least, the Big Block Party takes place from 1:00-8:00 PM with a variety of indoor/outdoor fun. Guests can expect live music and plenty of Irish food.

For more information, visit http://www.bellevillemainstreet.net/st-patricks-day