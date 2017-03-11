× Bill seeks stiffer sentences for impaired wrong-way drivers

CHICAGO (AP) – The mother of a Chicago Ridge police officer killed in a 2015 crash with an intoxicated, wrong-way motorist is pushing for legislation that would increase penalties for people convicted in such crashes.

The Daily Southtown reports Lisa Smith is supporting a bill in the Illinois Legislature to allow judges to impose a harsher sentence in an impaired driving case if the motorist was driving against traffic.

Smith says the 22-year-old Bristol woman found criminally responsible in her son Steven Smith’s death recently received a five-year sentence, a sentence she calls “a slap in the face.”

Under current state statute, impaired drivers who kill someone are subject to a sentence of 3 to 14 years behind bars, but a judge can impose probation in “extraordinary circumstances.”