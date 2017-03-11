× Blues Score Late, Beat Ducks 4-3

In a game where the Blues scored 12 seconds into it, it was a Joel Edmundson goal with 20 seconds left in it that won the game 4-3 over the Ducks on Friday night at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 30th goal of the season just 12 seconds after the game faced off to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. Anaheim countered with two goals to take a 2-1 lead. Ryan Reaves scored his first goal in 18 games to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Paul Stastny had another quick strike goal just 24 seconds into the third period to give the Blues the lead back at 3-2. After a Ducks power play goal tied the game at 3-3, the Blues pulled out their last minute magic. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo fed his defense partner Joel Edmundson with a sweet pass and “Eddie” scored just his second goal of the season with 20 seconds remaining in the game to give St. Louis another important win, their third straight victory.

The win gives the Blues an overall record of 34-27-5, good for 73 points and a five point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for the race for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s Western conference. The Blues also trail the Nashville Predators by just one point in the Central division standings race for third place.