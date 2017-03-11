Ex-prosecutor: Acquittal in wife’s death answer to prayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty in the 2006 death of his first wife says the jury’s verdict was the answer to his prayers.

Curtis Lovelace thanked his attorneys and supporters Friday, after a jury acquitted him in the death of Cory Lovelace.

Standing with his current wife and three sons outside the courtroom, Curtis Lovelace said he planned to spend time with his family. He said the sense of relief when he heard the jury verdict was indescribable.

Lovelace was arrested in 2014 and accused of using a pillow to suffocate Cory Lovelace eight years earlier. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson said Friday he won’t pursue other charges against the former Adams County assistant state’s attorney.