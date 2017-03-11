× Shooting injures deputy, suspect in southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people are charged after a shooting injured a sheriff’s deputy and one of the suspects.

The patrol says Mississippi County Sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation Friday in Wyatt when one of the suspects began shooting and deputies returned fire.

The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2nr4eB5 ) 36-year-old Johnathan Lee Jones, of Wyatt, is charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says the deputy also underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

A woman in the Wyatt home, 29-year-old Jessica Lannom, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.