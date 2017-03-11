St. Louis Science Center experiments to demonstrate “extreme weather”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - St. Louis is no stranger to wild forms of weather! So far this March, we've seen multiple seasons make an appearance.

Josh Linn, Senior Educator at the St. Louis Science Center, joins FOX 2 to demonstrate a science experiment of "extreme weather." Linn creates his own storm of sorts with ingredients like liquid nitrogen and boiling hot water to show how Mother Nature can work. Catch Extreme Weather in the OMNIMAX theater at the Science Center.