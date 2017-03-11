Josh Linn, Senior Educator at the St. Louis Science Center, joins FOX 2 to demonstrate a science experiment of "extreme weather." Linn creates his own storm of sorts with ingredients like liquid nitrogen and boiling hot water to show how Mother Nature can work. Catch Extreme Weather in the OMNIMAX theater at the Science Center.
St. Louis Science Center experiments to demonstrate “extreme weather”
-
‘Winter Science Blast’ camp at Saint Louis Science Center
-
“Science on Tap” invites you to be a student of beer tonight
-
Star Wars light sabers visit the Science Center
-
How to become a MythBuster
-
Several area malls close after icy weather moves into St. Louis
-
-
How to avoid common injuries associated with winter weather
-
Health expert demonstrates Tai Chi from Hearts and Handbags event
-
St. Louis Home & Garden Show at America’s Center this weekend
-
Working Women’s Survival Show this Friday through Sunday
-
Above normal temperatures, dry conditions roll on into February
-
-
Road crews work overnight to clean roadways after more winter weather
-
Ice Storm Warning until Sunday for St. Louis area
-
Forecast calls for high temperatures below freezing in St. Louis